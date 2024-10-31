King Charles And Queen Camilla Take a Secret 4-Day Trip to India; Reports State Reason Amid Monarch’s Ongoing Cancer Treatments

King Charles and Queen Camilla take a 4-day trip to the Bengaluru state of India following the completion of their royal tour in Australia and Samoa. According to the reports by The Indian Express, the monarch and queen consort were present in India for a wellness treatment at Whitefield’s Soukya International Holistic Health Center from October 27 till October 30.

The royal couple reportedly flew directly from the Commonwealth ceremony in Samao, which was held from October 21 to 26. The duo stepped down at the HAL airport, and with no official traffic restrictions, the former Prince of Wales and Queen Camilla reached the venue.

Amidst his ongoing cancer treatments, Charles has his early morning yoga sessions and rejuvenation treatments, which included therapy and meditation. Additionally, the reports suggest that the couple relished the Indian delicacies at the organization and took long walks together in their free time.

While Charles visited Bengaluru for the first time as a king, he had multiple visits to the Indian state before, but as a Prince of Wales. Moreover, the monarch also celebrated his 71st birthday on the premises of the SIHC organization.

As for SIHC, the organization is being run by Dr. Issac Mathai and Dr. Suja Issac, who provide treatments like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Acupressure, and Yoga. King Charles has allegedly visited the venue around nine times in the past.

Meanwhile, as for their royal trip to Australia and Samoa, the couple showed their gratitude to the people of the country; putting up a post on their Instagram account, the King and Queen stated, “As our visits to Australia and Samoa come to a close, my wife and I would like to thank both nations for the warmest of welcomes and for the countless fond memories we will carry in our hearts for many years to come.”

It further read, “Even when we are far apart in distance, the many close connections that unite us across the globe and through our Commonwealth family have been renewed and will remain as profound as they are enduring.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to return to the U.K. on Wednesday, October 30.

