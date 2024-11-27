Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Scott Disick 2008 Affair Rumors; Calls Him Out For Alleged DM: 'Classic Textbook Manipulation'

Kristin Cavallari recently opened up about the rumors of an alleged affair with Scott Disick while he was in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian and slammed him for his manipulative ploy to get back together.

On the November 26 episode of her Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari podcast, the 37-year-old reminisced about past interactions with Disick, 41. She also talked about a direct message she received from him.

She clarified that Disick sent an Instagram message saying he wants to reconnect after all the years. According to Cavallari, in this message, he said there were similarities in their lives and wanted to catch up and talk about parenting as well as other personal problems.

She said, “I get a DM on Instagram from Scott f---ing Disick. And I'm going to read it to you guys because I don't give a flying f--- anymore. If this is not the most manipulative text I've ever gotten, well, then I don't know what is. Guys, this is classic textbook manipulation control bulls---."

Cavallari dismissed the message as manipulative and indicated that his intentions were insincere. She read the alleged DM that said, "I feel like it would be so good to see you and catch up and just talk about the stress and all the different things you got to go through with kids and changing your life around over and over. Really miss you though and wish I would have reached out earlier."

“I don't have time for much, but trying to think about myself a little bit again, or trying anyway. Hope to hear from you," she continued reading the DM.

She then went back to the rumors of 2008 that said she and Disick had an affair while he was dating Kourtney Kardashian. Cavallari totally denied the claims, indicating that she and Disick had been friends for years, as they moved in the same social circles since she was 18.

She explained that she had developed a great friendship with Kardashian and greatly admired her. Cavallari said that there was a time when Kardashian and Disick split up for a short period in 2008, and at that time, she went on a trip to Las Vegas with Disick and his friends. But soon enough, the tabloids ran rumors of an affair between her and Disick.

Cavallari believes these rumors were fabricated, allegedly by Disick himself, in an attempt to provoke Kardashian. She emphasized that she was never alone with Disick during the trip and that there had been no flirtation or inappropriate behavior between them.

