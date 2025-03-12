Lady Gaga Reveals How She Knew Fiancé Michael Polansky’s Love Was Real: ‘He Wanted to Be...'

Lady Gaga is sharing the heartfelt moment she knew her fiancé, Michael Polansky, truly loved her. In a recent interview, the Garden of Eden singer reflected on how his kindness and sincerity stood out from the very beginning of their relationship.

While out in New York City this week, Lady Gaga was spotted greeting fans and making appearances in the city. But in a candid conversation with The New York Times, she turned the focus to her relationship, opening up about what made Polansky special.

“From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life,” Gaga shared. “Yes, he was impressive, but the thing I cared about the most was he wanted to know about my family.”

Unlike others, Polansky approached their relationship with sincerity. “I knew Michael was genuine because he wanted to be my friend,” she said. “He didn’t want to do any of the things that the other people wanted to do. He wanted to take walks with me. He took me rock climbing. I also have a pain condition, but he had this belief that I could get better, and he inspired me to have more hope about it.”

Beyond her engagement, Lady Gaga has plenty to look forward to. She recently shared details about her wedding planning and is set to appear in the highly anticipated second season of Wednesday after one of her songs went viral following its use in the show’s first season. With love and career milestones ahead, Gaga is stepping into an exciting new chapter of her life.