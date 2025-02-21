Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Get Roped in For Martin Scorsese's New Film? Here's All We Know

Martin Scorsese is set to take the director’s chair once again for a Hawaii-based crime drama. While the title of the movie has not yet been revealed, the filmmaker will reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio following the release of hits such as Killers of the Flower Moon and The Wolf of Wall Street.

In addition to the Titanic star, the film will also feature Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

According to Deadline, the movie will follow an aspiring mob boss determined to take control of the underworld. Set against the backdrop of the Hawaiian Islands, the narrative promises audiences a thrilling and bloody ride.

The concept is not new for Scorsese, who has previously delivered films like Goodfellas and The Departed, where intense battles between characters unfolded.

Moreover, the movie will be based on an untold true story of a man who fought to save his homeland from being captured and destroyed. This chapter in history is said to be the last American mob saga, depicting a war for cultural survival.

As for the producers, Scorsese, Blunt, Johnson, DiCaprio, Lisa Frechette, and Rick Yorn have joined forces to fund the film. While the movie reunites Scorsese and DiCaprio on screen, it also marks the return of Blunt and Johnson, who previously worked together in Jungle Cruise.

Further details about the upcoming film will be revealed soon.