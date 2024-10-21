Liam Payne’s Ex Danielle Peazer Reveals Singer’s Final Message To Her Weeks Before His Death In Heartfelt Tribute: ‘Still Doesn’t Feel Real’

Days after One Direction star Liam Payne passed away after tragically falling off the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, his ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer took to Instagram to share a heartfelt, raw and lengthy tribute to the late pop star.

Peazer also revealed that she received a message from Payne a couple of weeks ago where he expressed his happiness for the love she found with her now-partner Sonny and their daughter Mia.

She began the heartbreaking note by saying that while the world is mourning the loss of Liam Payne, it is also important to remember that in addition to being a popular musician, who was part of one of the biggest boybands in the world, he was also someone’s son, brother, uncle and a friend to many.

Peazer then noted how Payne’s most important role, “something he was the most proud of out of all his monumental successes was that he was a father.” Payne shared 7-year-old son, Bear, with ex Cheryl Cole.

Peazer said that the thought of Bear growing up without one of his parents is “heartbreaking and unfair.” She then addressed Bear, alongside Payne’s parents and sisters, and sent them her love and thoughts.

“The magnitude of this is incomprehensible,” Peazer wrote, adding, “I will continue to support you in any way I am able to.”

Advertisement

Danielle Peazer says Liam Payne’s loss ‘still doesn’t feel real’

Peazer went on to add a more personal touch to her tribute, directly addressing Payne with his initials “LJP” (Liam James Payne) and said that the loss “still doesn’t feel real.”

She shared that despite witnessing his struggles over the years, she “hoped and prayed that this day would never come.” Unfortunately, every person close to Payne is now having to experience “the reality of living a life” without his presence, Peazer mentioned.

“It's common at times like this for people to say ‘I hope he knew how much I cared about him’ but I know that you knew how I felt,” she continued. Peazer then recalled how she and Payne were “really good at” being “brutally honest with our feelings for each other, whether the other wanted to hear it or not.”

Danielle Peazer reveals how she and Liam Payne worked through their differences

Advertisement

Peazer shared how Liam Payne became her “favorite person in the world” at times but could also “wind me up so much.” She admitted that she “annoyed the hell out of” Payne sometimes as well.

Peazer acknowledged their differences but shared how the exes learned to accept each other’s flaws over the 14 years of knowing one another. She stated they could disagree on many things but also “look out for each other in times of need and laugh about our disagreements and petty behavior 10 mins later.”

While Liam Payne and Danielle Peazer’s relationship came to an end in 2013, according to the latter it only “seemed to be just the start of our story.”

She also reminisced everything the duo experienced from the start of their relationship until 2023 and said that their journey “could be described as unique to some and misunderstood by others.” Peazer also shared that both she and Payne always had a special connection “no matter where our individual lives took us.”

Advertisement

She then shared how it took Payne “a little longer” to figure out who he wanted to be in order find true happiness because while most individuals use their teenage years and twenties to learn about themselves, Payne “spent those years giving more to the world than you ever needed to.”

Peazer continued her tribute wishing that Payne knew that he was “always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others.”

She also thanked Payne for teaching her about “the importance of setting boundaries” as well as making her realize that she should always protect her heart.

Liam Payne’s final message to her, a few weeks before his death, is something Peazer will “cherish forever,” she wrote.

“I'm sorry your story didn't end differently, and I'm sorry you didn't ever get to share more of your magic with the world,” Peazer concluded her tribute, adding, “Rest easy my friend.”

How long were Danielle Peazer and Liam Payne together?

Danielle Peazer and Liam Payne first met back in 2010 when the latter was a contestant on The X Factor. At the time, Peazer served as a backup dancer on the show.

Advertisement

The duo went on to date for over two years from 2010 to 2012. They sparked reconciliation rumors in December 2012 after being spotted at Elf on Broadway with their friends. However, they officially called it quits in 2013.

ALSO READ: Remembering Liam Payne: 10 Key Highlights Of One Direction Star’s Life Revisited Amid His Tragic Passing