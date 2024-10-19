‘I Don’t Feel Mentally Strong...’ Liam Payne’s Ex Danielle Peazer Reacts To Singer’s Death; Pays Tribute On Social Media

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Liam Payne’s tragic death at 31 left his fans and friends in a state of shock and grief. While the music industry mourns the passing away of the singer, Payne’s ex-girlfriend, Danielle Peazer, whom he met on the sets of the X-Factor, paid an emotional tribute to the One Direction singer on her social media platform.

Putting up a write-up on her Instagram stories, Peazer revealed that she too is grieving over the death of Payne, like his fans and family.

Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room located on the third floor in Buenos Aires. The officials and medics reported that the singer was dead on the spot due to a skull fracture and other severe injuries.

In her tribute to the late singer and her ex-boyfriend, Peazer wrote, “Over the last few days I've been trying to process the news of Liam's death.” She further added, “Thank you to anyone who has taken the time to call, text, or DM sending condolences and offering support. It's helped more than you know.”

Peazer and Payne dated for two years, from 2010 till September 2012. At the time, the late singer was a participant on the reality show, alongside his four band members. As for Danielle, she had been a dancer, and the duo together even appeared on the Broadway play Elf.

Further speaking of Payne’s death, Peazer revealed in her tribute that “right now I don't feel mentally strong enough to face the reality of what's happened. Like all of us, I too am grieving and need to take some time to do that privately.”

Ahead of Danielle Peazer, Payne’s ex, Cherly Cole, with whom he shared his son, Bear, also took to her social media to speak out over the musician’s passing away. Sharing a carousel of Payne’s pictures with Bear, Cole wrote, "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

The former One Direction band member had been in Argentina to cheer for his friend Niall Horan, who performed at the venue on October 2. The singer’s death took place almost 10 days after the event.

