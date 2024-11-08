Liam Payne’s Friend Speaks Out After Police Make 3 Arrests In Connection To Late 1D Singer's Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of drug addiction and an individual's death.

Liam Payne’s close friend Rogelio Roger Nores, an Argentinian businessman, has released a statement after three people were arrested in connection with the fatal fall of Liam from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16.

He was one of the friends whom Liam met in the year 2020 and was also accused of being associated with the events surrounding the death of the actor.

Nores denied the allegations made against him over the tragic event. While addressing The Daily Mail, he emphasized that he went to pay a visit to Liam at the hotel and got out of there roughly 40 minutes before the incident.

"I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened," Nores said to the outlet. Revealing that he indeed did not abandon his friend, he also said that some 15 people had been waiting at the lobby of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel when he departed.

Nores, 35, who considered himself a 'dear friend' of the late Strip That Down singer, added, "There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left."

The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that three persons, including an individual referred to as the manager of Payne, a staff member of the hotel Payne lodged at in Argentina, and an alleged drug dealer, were charged on the basis of contributing to the death of the former One Direction member.

Nores, who “could have never imagined something like this would happen,” told the outlet, "I’m really heartbroken with this tragedy." He also mentioned that he had provided a statement to the prosecutor on October 17 regarding the death of the pop singer as a witness.

Investigators managed to locate drug paraphernalia in Liam Payne's trashed hotel room. The results of Payne's toxicology report have been published, and they showed the presence of a substance called ‘pink cocaine’ in his system at the time of his fatal fall, likely caused by hallucinations or while in a state of semi or total unconsciousness. Pink cocaine contains MDMA, ketamine, caffeine, and 2CB drugs, among other substances, though it seldom contains cocaine.

