Maggie Wheeler Reveals She Feels Strong Connection With Matthew Perry Post His Death in October 2023; ‘There Was an Incredible Moment…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and drug addiction.

Maggie Wheeler, who portrayed the popular character of Janice in the sitcom Friends, revealed that she felt a strong connection with her co-star Matthew Perry following his death in October 2023. The actress talked about how the Fools Rush In star’s passing away felt personal to her, as her brother too died due to drug addiction.

In conversation with Steve Kmetko on his podcast, Still Here in Hollywood, Wheeler shared that she felt as if the late actor had visited her in the form of a bird.

Initiating the conversation by mentioning how Perry’s death affected her, the How I Met Your Mother star revealed, “It hit everybody. People all over the world who loved him as Chandler, who benefited from the joy that he spread by being a brilliant actor and by being so incredibly funny. The ripple — the wave was felt by so many.”

The actress further stated, “For me, I felt just heartbroken and sad that he couldn’t make it out of this incredibly dark tunnel that he was in for so long.”

Wheeler added that she believes in the concept of spirits visiting people in the form of birds. Explaining the statement, the actress continued, “Lots of people talk about spirit showing up as birds… And after Matthew died, I was in a neighbor’s pool. And I was alone and there was nobody else around and I was on my back and I was thinking about my brother, and I said, ‘Look out for him.’” She went on to share that two hawks made rounds over her and flew past her.

The actress stated the moment to be “beautiful.”

As for her role in the 1994 sitcom, Wheeler’s character, Janice, was one of the recurring characters of the show throughout the ten seasons. In the initial seasons, Janice posed as Chandler’s girlfriend. The character was, however, known mainly for her weird laughs.

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry passed away in October 2023 due to an overdose of ketamine.

