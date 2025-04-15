Why Did FRIENDS Creators Hide Janice For Every Appearance on Show? Maggie Wheeler Reveals She 'Wasn't Allowed to Wander'

Maggie Wheeler’s time on Friends was one of the most appreciated periods for all the lovers of the series. While she played the character of Janice Hosentein, the actress recently revealed that her appearance on the set was always kept a secret. Making an appearance on the recent episode of Still Here Hollywood with Steve Kmetko, Maggie Wheeler shed light on her time acting on the nostalgic series.

On the April 14, 2025 episode of the aforementioned show, the beloved actress stated that her surprise was very intentional. She further went on to add that the shock and the gasps and laughs from the in-studio audience happened to be “an important characteristic of my entrances.” Which is why they kept her hidden, Maggie Wheeler went on to explain.

The actress from The Parent Trap then also stated, “I wasn't allowed to even really wander around craft services. They made me stay in my dressing room.”

As per the actress, right before her scene, she would sneak down to the set while the production hid her entrance with a black scrim. The audience would only see her when the door opened and Maggie Wheeler walked in.

“It's a little bit of a rock star feeling,” the Barbie of Swan Lake actress stated while describing how the audience would react upon her entrance.

Talking about the best response she had gotten over the years, Maggie Wheeler recalled it to be season 5, episode 12, titled The One with Chandler's Work Laugh. This was the time when David Scwimmer’s Ross spent the night with Janice.

For those unversed, Maggie Wheeler played Janice, an over-the-top New Yorker. She was a longtime on-and-off girlfriend of Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing.

Maggie Wheeler made an appearance in every season of Friends and surprised the audience as well as the production every time she set foot on the set.

