Matthew Modine on Stranger Things Co-Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Wedding to Jake Bongiovi: 'Standing in Front...'

Matthew Modine recently opened up about what it was like to officiate Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding to Jake Bongiovi. While speaking on Today on February 19, the Stranger Things star reflected on the special day.

Modine, best known for playing Dr. Martin Brenner, also called Papa, on the hit Netflix series, admitted he first thought the experience would be lighthearted. “I think we all thought it was going to be really silly and funny,” Modine said.

However, he was surprised by how deeply the moment affected him. “When you’re standing in front of two families, joining two people in holy matrimony, there’s a seriousness of what you’re doing, creating a bond between two people. It’s one that I hold very dear,” he shared.

Matthew Modine stated that what started as a fun idea quickly became an emotional and meaningful experience. He said he felt the weight of his role as he helped bring Brown and Bongiovi together in marriage. The actor added that it wasn’t just a joyful occasion, but a moment that carried real importance for both families.

The actor also spoke about his own marriage to Caridad Rivera, whom he married in 1980. He shared that their lasting relationship had made him value the meaning behind Brown and Bongiovi’s ceremony even more, calling his bond with his wife a true blessing.

Modine and Brown began working together when Stranger Things premiered on Netflix in 2016. While Modine’s character on the show is a morally questionable scientist, his real-life bond with Brown has been much more positive. Over the years, he has taken on a mentor-like role, offering guidance as she navigated her rapid rise to fame as per People.

In a 2022 interview with The Times, Modine mentioned that he often spoke with Brown and the other young actors about the ups and downs of a career.

He said he tried to help them understand that working in the industry could feel like being on a rollercoaster, stating that the higher they climbed, the more frightening the fall could feel.

Modine also described his relationship with Brown as one that will last beyond their time on the show. He said it is a friendship he will carry with him for the rest of his life.