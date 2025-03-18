Hailey Bieber Says People Draw 'Wrong' Picture After Believing Others Amid Justin Bieber Divorce Rumors

Hailey Bieber addressed speculation surrounding her marriage after Justin Bieber’s personal Instagram post raised concerns about his well-being.

The Rhode Beauty founder shared a series of brand-related photos on Instagram, including a now-deleted graphic with a cryptic message. The quote read, “People take the information they’re fed and they draw a picture of who you are. Most of the time, it’s wrong.”

This post came hours after Justin Bieber shared a reflective message about struggling with emotions, writing, “I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it. Which made me feel like I was drowning, unsafe to acknowledge it.”

He continued, “I think we can only let hate go by first acknowledging it's there. How couldn't we feel hate from all of the hurt we've experienced?” The posts sparked further speculation about Justin’s emotional state and his relationship with Hailey.

Hailey also had to respond to another rumor involving Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. After an influencer alleged that she had liked a TikTok video criticizing Selena, Hailey’s team denied the claim, stating that it never happened.

Her representative told E! News that the entire story was fabricated by a content creator trying to profit from an outdated narrative.

This was not the first time Hailey addressed such claims. She had previously shared that public scrutiny had impacted her relationship with Justin, saying that people made her feel bad about it from the beginning. In an interview with W Magazine, she said it seemed like people did not want to believe that they were happy.

Justin’s social media activity has also fueled rumors about his personal life. He recently cut ties with longtime manager Scooter Braun and unfollowed multiple celebrities, including Drake, Diddy, Benny Blanco, Usher, and even his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin.

In response, Justin’s representative released a statement to TMZ, stating that he had experienced a very transformative year. The statement clarified that he had ended several close friendships and business relationships that were no longer beneficial to him.

The representative also denied rumors of drug use, asserting that the claims about Justin using hard drugs were completely false. Additionally, the statement shared that he was in a positive place and actively involved in parenting his newborn son.