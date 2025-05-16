Nick Jonas Reveals Priyanka Chopra Alternates Between Shoots in India and NYC for Precious Family Time with Daughter Malti Marie

Nick Jonas recently opened up about life with his daughter Malti Marie during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. The singer shared that his daughter, whom he shares with wife Priyanka Chopra, is enjoying her early childhood in New York City.

“She is three; she turns three,” Nick told hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos when they asked about Malti. “She is in nursery school here in New York. She’s got her little friend group and it’s wild.”

Nick and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022, are focused on giving her a stable and active childhood. The couple lives in New York, and Nick mentioned that Malti is already involved in a variety of activities.

Nick mentioned that they had enrolled Malti in several classes, saying that toddler schedules are surprisingly intense. When Mark commented that New York has everything, Nick agreed, calling it a place of endless possibilities. He shared that he and Priyanka had introduced Malti to various activities, including soccer, but she didn’t enjoy it. However, he said she has taken a real liking to karate.

“But Karate, she is really taking to Karate, which is nice. Basically, they get in their karate outfits and they just say ‘hiya’ and just do that. She is loving that,” Nick said.

Nick also reflected on how meaningful this time with his daughter is. “It’s amazing to just have that sort of stability and friendship and all those things that I don’t know, perhaps I took for granted in the past,” he said.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been married since December 2018. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their life as parents through social media, though they keep Malti’s privacy a priority.

