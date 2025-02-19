Nobody Wants This Star Kristen Bell Says She Felt ‘Very Superfluous’ About Award Ceremonies Amid L.A. Wildfires: ‘I Realized…’

Kristen Bell is set to host the SAG Awards for the year. Ahead of taking the center stage, the actress shared how she thought that every award ceremony of the year should be canceled, amid the destruction caused by the wildfires in L.A. In conversation with People Magazine, the Nobody Wants This star revealed that the money that is put into the events could be donated to the organizations and the ones in need.

The flames that were ignited in the South Palisades spread through several parts of Los Angeles. The fire caused major damage to life and property.

While sitting down for a conversation with the media portal, the actress said, "It felt very superfluous to have an awards show.” She furthe added, "I felt, ‘We should cancel all of the awards this year and donate all of the money!’”

While it was quite thoughtful of Bell to think of the people of her country, she claimed that if the ceremonies were canceled, then a number of people would also be left unemployed.

Explaining the statements further, the actress shared, "I realized, ‘Wait a minute. If you cancel the awards shows, you are canceling hundreds of hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs for people in Los Angeles who need them.'”

She continued to say, "Gig workers, musicians, hairstylists, makeup artists, drivers, caterers, tech workers—it's actually imperative to the economy of rebuilding that we have these awards shows."

Meanwhile, Bell had a brilliant past year with her show, Nobody Wants This, being heavily lauded by the audience. Kristen Bell starred alongside Adam Brody.

As for the SAG Awards, the ceremony will stream live on February 24.