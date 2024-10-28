‘Not As Good As...’: Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell’s Kissing Skills

Dax Shepard recently stirred up laughs while talking about his wife, Kristen Bell, and her on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody. The lighthearted comments were made during the New Yorker Festival on October 26.

Shepard’s humor took center stage as he reflected on Bell’s new role in the Netflix romance series, Nobody Wants This, where she shares an intimate connection with Adam Brody.

During his talk, Shepard touched on many aspects of his relationship with Bell, including their collaborative work in commercials and her podcast appearances.

However, the conversation quickly shifted to the dynamics between Bell and Brody. When asked about their undeniable chemistry in Nobody Wants This, Shepard responded with a playful jab.

“Not as good as her and Brody,” he stated, referencing the connection between the two actors. He went on to praise a specific kissing scene in the show, calling it “the very best kissing scene ever, ever put on film.”

Shepard shared an amusing anecdote about watching the scene with his childhood friend, Aaron. He recalled, “My best friend, Aaron, from childhood, he goes, ‘Does she ever kiss you like that?’” To this, Shepard humorously admitted, “No, I didn’t even know she could kiss like that.”

Nobody Wants This is a romantic series that explores the unlikely relationship between an agnostic sex podcaster, played by Bell, and a newly single rabbi, portrayed by Brody. The show follows their journey as they navigate their contrasting lifestyles and the challenges posed by their families.

According to Netflix's synopsis, the series poses a compelling question: “Can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?” As fans eagerly await more episodes, the show has already been renewed for a second season, following its debut on October 10. The series is loosely based on Erin Foster’s real-life love story.

Kristen Bell has also commented on her and Brody’s kissing scenes in Nobody Wants This. She shared her husband’s enthusiastic response to watching the show.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” she told E! News. Bell added that Shepard was equally impressed, saying, “My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly.’”

Nobody Wants This is now available for streaming on Netflix, allowing fans to catch up on the romantic escapades of Bell and Brody.

