NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye Back On Top Of Charts After Deadpool & Wolverine? Here's What We Know

*NSYNC surprisingly is back on the music charts just as the Deadpool vs. Wolverine movie is dominating the box office. The iconic boy band has their hit single, Bye Bye Bye, once again rising up the Billboard Hot 100 almost a quarter of a century since its release. It never really made such a big comeback until there was this memorable scene of Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool doing some dances of the 2000 hit that evoked nostalgia among fans, subsequently creating the Deadpool Dance Challenge on TikTok and other sites.

Its eventual re-entry onto the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Aug. 17 at No. 42 is proof of its long-standing impression. More importantly, it outperformed recent tracks like Megan Thee Stallion's Mamushi and Chappell Roan's Red Wine Supernova. On the Global chart, which excludes U.S. data, Bye Bye Bye leaped up 10 spots to No. 8.

Originally featured on *NSYNC's second studio album, No Strings Attached, Bye Bye Bye was enormous at the time of its initial release—the album itself broke records as the quickest-selling album then with 2.4 million copies sold in its opening week. This early 2000s single peaked at No. 4 on the Hot 100 in March 2000.

Much of *NSYNC's comeback depended on old glories, although the group's 2023 comeback single, Better Place, for the kids movie Trolls Band Together, did fairly well on the charts, peaking as No. 25 and spending six weeks on the chart.

It was their first new material in more than two decades, so a big milestone moment for both the group and the fans.

In a clear nod to the ongoing pop culture, the official music video of Bye Bye Bye was remastered on *NSYNC's YouTube channel—this time featuring Deadpool and Wolverine—cementing the association between this resurgence and the song's prominent feature in the film.

The ripple effect of Deadpool vs. Wolverine on music doesn't stop at NSYNC. Other classic tracks from the movie have seen their popularity lift off. According to Billboard, streams of Madonna's Like a Prayer surged 229 percent, while the Goo Goo Dolls' Iris has also continued to benefit from movie mania. It's a trend that perhaps most echoes other recent chart comebacks, as in the case of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill — A Deal With God, which returned to charts last year, a full 37 years after its release, thanks to its appearance in Stranger Things. Meanwhile, Brenda Lee's Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 last December, some 65 years after its release.

The track Paradise off Justin Timberlake's Everything I Thought It Was album, released in March 2024, cemented the revival of NSYNC into music heavyweight status. The boy band reunited this past fall and dropped Better Place, the first original song in over two decades, on the soundtrack for Trolls: Band Together.

The surprising re-charting of NSYNC makes a statement for the relentless power of nostalgia and popular culture on music. And with both old and new fans embracing these timeless tracks, there's no doubt that some songs are unforgettable.

