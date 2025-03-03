Oscars 2025: What Went Wrong With Hulu’s Livestream Of Hollywood's Biggest Night? Find Out

This year, unexpectedly, many viewers were disrupted when it came to their streaming experience on Hulu while watching the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025. This was reportedly Hulu’s first-ever live stream of the event.

The streaming service’s–Hulu Support handle took to their X account and penned, “Having issues logging in? If so — we’re on it!” with the main account reposting, “Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.”

During this year’s Oscars, Downdetecter, the website traffic service, pointed out that the North of 3400 outages were reported around 6:30 pm ET.

Netizens expressed their frustrations over the incident. A person penned on X, “This is pathetic and never happened with cable TV.”

Another user penned, “It’s so great that activation codes expire instantly and the only place to stream the Oscar’s is on Hulu, you’d think a company such as Hulu would prepare in advance for any issues with everyone trying to watch the Oscar’s on ONLY A SINGLE APP!!”

A platform user expressed, “So glad I pay $97 a month. Can’t wait to watch the Oscar’s. this is the second time this has happened in the last few months. Maybe I’ll switch to @YouTubeTV.”

Later, Hulu Support tweeted, “Thanks so much for hanging in there! Our team took the necessary steps to resolve this, so you should be all set after rebooting your device. We appreciate your patience!”

Advertisement

The audience, who were eager to catch up with the ceremony, expressed wanting their refund and how they missed major moments from the Oscars.