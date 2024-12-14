Paula Abdul Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuit with Nigel Lythgoe After Year Long Legal Battle'; Full Details

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Paula Abdul and Nigel Lythgoe have reached a settlement in their December 2023 lawsuit, in which the former accused the producer of sexually assaulting her on two different occasions. According to court documents obtained by People, the pair settled their case in an “unconditional” manner on Monday, December 9.

A trial date for the case was set for August 2025, but that date is now expected to be vacated.

Abdul, 62, spoke to People on Friday, December 13, saying she was glad to put the legal battle behind her and move forward in her life. She hoped her story would inspire other women going through similar hardships. “I am grateful that this chapter has successfully come to a close and is now something I can put behind me. This has been a long and hard-fought personal battle,” she said.

As mentioned earlier, Abdul expressed she hopes her story can inspire other women to overcome their own challenges. She added that she hopes they can do so with dignity and respect so that when the time comes to turn a new leaf in their lives, they can do it on a positive note with no lingering negativity or trauma.

In a separate statement to the publication, Lythgoe shared his perspective on living in a troubling time where a person is assumed guilty until proven innocent, a process that can take years. He added that he, like Abdul, is also glad to put the case behind him, as he knows his truth, and that provides him all the needed comfort.

The settlement comes a year after Abdul accused Lythgoe of first assaulting her during her stint on American Idol, and then during her tenure on So You Think You Can Dance. In October, Abdul also submitted another complaint, accusing Lythgoe of assaulting her a third time alongside her assistant.

Lythgoe submitted a response filing that month, calling Abdul’s claims false. He argued how she could forget being assaulted one extra time and then remember it suddenly, expanding her previous case in which he pleaded not guilty. In his filing, Lythgoe included several text exchanges between him and the former American Idol judge in which she expressed affection for him and their friendship.

Abdul’s team then called Lythgoe’s behavior “classic victim-shaming,” according to People.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

