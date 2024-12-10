Pinkvilla At RSIFF: Jeremy Renner Picks Out His Favorite Memory From The Avengers Set; Says ‘It Was Like A Halloween Party’

Jeremy Renner spilled the beans about his favorite memory from The Avengers' sets. While addressing the audience at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the actor opened up about having a great time at work when all his Marvel co-stars assembled on the same day, decked up in their respective costumes.

Renner, who is popularly known for playing the role of Hawkeye, recalled a moment from the shoot of the first part of The Avengers; when all of the cast would crack jokes and exchange their props for fun on set.

During his discussion about the Marvel films at RSIFF, Renner explained that it is difficult to pick one memory in particular, as it was always a gala time around the cast members. However, if he were to choose one, "It would be when the whole cast got costumed up, and we're all working together on the same day."

He further joked, "It was like a Halloween Party," to which the audience burst into laughter.

Meanwhile, further in his talks at the film festival, the MCU star recalled, "Everybody's trading props. I got Thor's hammer, and Hemsworth picked up my bow and arrow." The Knives Out 3 star continued to state that everyone on the sets was having laughs and touching each other's muscles to make sure that they were real.

The cast of Avengers, apart from Renner, includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Paul Rudd. Over the years, the actors have maintained a good bond of friendship with each other.

While in the discussion, Renner admitted to having a surreal feeling, seeing all the cast members together, geeking out on each other, and with the outfits on. Ahead in his talks, the actor recalled having a good laugh over Ruffalo entering the sets in his checkered pajamas and Hulk hands because he was on CGI.

As for Renner’s character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye returns home, following which he chooses to retire from The Avengers. The actor portrayed the role of a superhero in six of Marvel’s movies: Thor, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

