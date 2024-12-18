Prince Andrew To Miss King Charles’ Pre-Christmas Lunch Amidst Connections With Alleged Chinese Spy; Details Here

Prince Andrew will not attend King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch, amidst having connections with the alleged Chinese spy. The Duke has yet again taken the spotlight as his links with a man who is suspected of being a spy have surfaced on the internet.

Previously, the prince and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, had declined the royal invitation to Sandringham for the annual Christmas party with other family members.

Prince Andrew's partner, Ferguson, also believed that declining the invitation to the pre-festive lunch was the right move, as it would prevent the monarch from becoming involved in controversies.

A royal biographer, Ingrid Seward, revealed to People Magazine that the Duke of York has also talked to his two daughters about the situation, and they, too, are supporting their father and being loyal to him.

The source stated, "Despite [the Duchess'] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially. She would tell him it's best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that."

Despite divorcing each other in 1997, Ferguson and Prince Andrew have stayed close to each other and even stayed in the royal lodge together.

Opening up about the Prince missing lunch with the royal family members and King Charles, Daily Mail reported, "It had been claimed Andrew was insisting on going to the lunch, telling friends' he should be there,' and that as it's a family occasion, 'why shouldn't he go?'"

The reports further stated, "And even as of last night, royal officials were still in the dark over his plans."

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew and his links with the alleged Chinese spy made headlines last week. The Duke of York came in contact with the spy during his court trials for the Jeffery Epstein case.

Previously, the Chinese spy had an "unusual degree of trust" in the Prince and had even attended the Duke's 60th birthday party at the Windsor Palace.

Since the Prince's explosive interview with the BBC in 2019, the Duke of York has been under scrutiny in the public eye.

