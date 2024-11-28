Prince William Jokes About Parenting Challenges as Prince Louis Learns To Play Drums: 'I Spend My Entire Life...'

Prince William is a supportive father most of the time, but recently he’s been facing a little bit of a challenge. The British royal, who marked his presence at the Tusk Awards at The Savoy in London on Wednesday, November 27, spoke to Rolling Stones bassist Ronnie Wood and former Dire Straits guitarist Mark Knopfler about his youngest son, Prince Louis’s latest affinity for playing drums. Though he’s appreciative of his son learning a new hobby, he’s having to spend the majority of his day with his fingers in his ears.

“My youngest is learning the drums. That’s why I spend my entire life with my fingers in my ears,” William told Wood, 77, and Knopfler, 75, according to The Telegraph.

During the event, the Prince of Wales, who also shares Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 9, with his wife Kate Middleton, presented the Prince William Award for Conservation in Africa, the Tusk Award for Conservation in Africa, and the Tusk Wildlife Ranger Award.

At the event, Prince William explained why he continues to be involved in conservation efforts.

The future king of Britain said that the night was a reminder that our planet continues to face detrimental environmental concerns, ranging from climate change and habitat destruction to the exploitation of natural resources and a decrease in global biodiversity. The prince reminded the attendees that rainforests the size of countries are disappearing, and millions of species are at risk of extinction, mostly due to human activities.

He added that “now is the time” to take the required action to preserve the environment and ensure our future generations do not become disconnected from nature.

Earlier this month, Prince William visited South Africa with Australian TV star Robert Irwin, the son of the revered Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin. There, he shared that he gets asked by his children all the time about the wildlife work he does. The prince also has to entertain his kids’ curious questions, like what his favorite wildlife animal is. During the conversation, William named the cheetah as his favorite wild animal.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, alongside their three kids, all seem to love nature and the outdoors. The family recently shared an elaborate video of their adventures in the woods. Though the video included a significant update on Princess Kate’s health amid her cancer treatment, it will also be remembered for the Wales family’s heartfelt outing in nature, where they enjoyed activities like a picnic under a tree, playing cricket in the open fields, and much more.

