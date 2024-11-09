Priscilla Presley Claims Ex-Lawyer Helped Ex-Business Partner "Hijack" Her Life in Shocking Elder Abuse Case

Priscilla Presley has filed legal documents opposing a motion by her former attorney, Lynn Walker Wright, who seeks dismissal from an elder abuse case. Presley claims Walker Wright was involved in enabling her ex-business partner Brigitte Kruse to exert financial and personal control over her life.

The ongoing legal battle stems from a July 2024 lawsuit Presley filed, accusing Kruse, Walker Wright, and others of financially exploiting her, allegedly costing her $1 million. Presley's legal team, represented by Martin D. Anger, T. Wayne Harman, and Max D. Fabricant, argues against Wright’s request to be dismissed on jurisdictional grounds, contending that the attorney played a critical role in isolating Presley from trusted advisors. They claim this was part of a broader scheme by Kruse and another associate, Kevin Fialko, to manage Presley's finances for their benefit.

The case escalated after Walker Wright, a Florida-based lawyer, filed a dismissal request on Sept. 5, arguing that California courts lack jurisdiction since the legal documents she prepared were governed by Florida jurisdiction. However, Presley’s attorneys assert that Kruse and Fialko orchestrated Wright’s involvement, selecting her as part of an alleged manipulation to replace Presley’s trusted advisors.

Presley, who previously countered Kruse’s assertion that the lawsuit was "retaliatory," further claims in the filing that Kruse isolated her from friends and convinced her that they would handle her financial and personal matters. The filing also details numerous communications between Walker Wright and Presley’s other attorneys, raising allegations that these interactions were intended to facilitate a move to Florida and sign power of attorney documents, which Presley says she did not intend.

Presley’s legal team maintains that these actions were all part of a systematic effort by Kruse, with Walker Wright’s assistance, to take control over Presley’s finances and personal decisions. The case highlights ongoing disputes around jurisdiction and claims of manipulation, with Presley’s attorneys determined to keep Walker Wright as a defendant in the case.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley Files New Lawsuit As She Claims To Have Suffered USD 1 Million Monetary Loss