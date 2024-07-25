Who is Patch, Wolverine's Alter Ego?

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine will mark the first appearances of Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also marks the first time the unlikely duo teams up on-screen together and Wolverine appears in a costume resembling his classic blue and yellow striped look from the Marvel Comics. Additionally, the film signifies the first time Wolverine appears in the guise of his famous alias, Patch. This film promises to provide an in-depth exploration of Wolverine's iconic alter-egos.

Patch, Wolverine's Alter ego

Wolverine, known as Logan, is a member of the X-Men who first adopted the alias Patch in 1988. He helps Lindsay McCabe, Jessica Drew's best friend, when Drew is possessed by the Black Blade. Wolverine uses the alias to maintain a low profile and steals Nick Fury's gimmick by donning a cool eyepatch, hence the nickname. However, in this storyline, Wolverine doesn't wear the nice threads similar to those in Deadpool & Wolverine. The events of the storyline occur in Madripoor, where Wolverine maintains a low profile to avoid recognition.

In Save the Tiger, Wolverine introduces the iconic Patch alias, a James Bond-esque suit and white jacket, in Marvel Comics Presents #10. The storyline provides insight into Wolverine's activities in Madripoor, a crime-ridden city south of Singapore. The city is a virtual "human jungle" where anything goes and everything can be bought. Wolverine uses the alias to operate more freely in a city of thieves, navigating the lawless and crime-ridden landscape.

Wolverine, using the Patch alias, helped the X-Men remain anonymous and incognito in the Australian Outback. He created a new alias to operate around Madripoor and maintain a low profile. In Save the Tiger, Wolverine acts as a silent partner and guardian angel for Tyger Tiger, a benevolent gangster operating outside the city. He helps Tyger Tiger defeat the regime of former top crime lord Roche, allowing Tyger Tiger to take over his territory. This enables the X-Men to remain incognito and maintain their low profile.

Wolverine also operates as Patch out of the famous Princess Bar in Madripoor, run by one of Wolverine's friends and allies, O'Donnell. Wolverine would continually don the alias for his infrequent visits to Madripoor over the years. Granted, it’s not much of a disguise, since all he does is wear an eyepatch and go by a different name. His attitude and demeanor are generally the same. Not to mention, his iconic haircut, which noticeably stands out in a crowd, is still recognizable. It’s not exactly as complex of a disguise as the Matches Malone identity created by Bruce Wayne, best known as Batman.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine feature Patch?

Madripoor, a city in the MCU miniseries The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, was first introduced in the film. Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes visit the Princess Bar but don't enter it. Wolverine is revealed to be in his Patch disguise in Deadpool & Wolverine, possibly playing a game at a gambling table. Deadpool might find Wolverine in another universe's version of Madripoor and the Princess Bar. It's unclear if the MCU version of Wolverine has already visited Madripoor and adopted the Patch alias.

Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are planning the MCU's X-Men version, with Deadpool & Wolverine teasing the start of the X-Men. Marvel Studios miniseries, Ms. Marvel, references Kamala Khan possibly possessing the mutant X-gene. In the season finale, Kamala's friend Bruno Carrelli tells her about a mutation, and the show's score riffs on the classic theme from X-Men: The Animated Series.

The epilogue for 2023's The Marvels showed the hero Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) stranded in another universe, where she appears to be getting help from another timeline's version of the X-Men. This team included a variant of her late mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), wearing the outfit of Binary from the Marvel Comics, along with the X-Men's Beast (Kelsey Grammer). Thus far, the MCU has only taken baby steps where the X-Men and mutants are concerned. Perhaps the cork finally pops off with Deadpool & Wolverine.

