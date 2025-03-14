Sean Diddy Combs Trial: Did CNN Edit Original Footage of Rapper Attacking His Then-Girlfriend Cassie? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of assault

Sean "Diddy" Combs’ attorneys have accused CNN of deleting the original footage of the rapper hitting his then-girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway, according to a filing obtained by TMZ on Thursday, March 13.

“CNN purchased the only known copy of the hotel’s surveillance footage, uploaded that footage into free editing software, altered the video, and then destroyed the original footage,” the statement claimed.

The defense attorneys also accused CNN of altering the footage that was broadcast by covering the timestamp and changing the video sequence. The filing further alleged that CNN sped up the video to make the actions appear faster than they actually occurred.

They argued that the video did not fairly or accurately depict the alleged attack.

On Thursday, CNN responded to the allegations with a statement to TMZ, defending itself by claiming that it did not destroy the original copy, which was retained by the source.

“CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested,” the media outlet stated in its defense. However, Diddy’s lawyers maintained their allegations.

The footage in question was obtained from a hotel security camera and showed the disgraced rapper striking his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016. The video went viral after CNN secured and aired it in May 2024.

At the time, Diddy took to social media to apologize for his actions.

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes, you gotta do that,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. The rapper admitted he was “f—ked up” when the incident occurred but called his actions inexcusable.

Diddy is currently incarcerated on federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. He was arrested in September 2024 and has denied all allegations. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.