Simon Fisher-Becker Death: Harry Potter and Doctor Who Fans Share Tributes for Beloved Actor After Sudden Death at 63

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Simon Fisher-Becker, widely known for his highly acclaimed roles in movies, including Harry Potter, has recently passed away at the age of 63. Upon hearing the saddening and shocking news, fans of Simon Fisher-Becker took to social media to express their grief.

The death of Simon Fisher-Becker was first announced by his agent at Jaffrey Management, Kim Barry, who shared a heartfelt statement, "Today, I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker but also a close personal friend of 15 years."

Barry further recalled his first phone call with Simon when he had reached out to offer him the role of Dorium Maldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.

Describing Simon as kind and gracious, Barry highlighted his talents as a writer, raconteur, and great public speaker. He added, "My condolences go to his husband, Tony, his brother, nieces and nephews, and his legion of fans."

On Facebook, Simon’s husband, Tony, shared a heartfelt message, "I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon, Simon passed away. I'll be keeping this account open for a while. I'm not sure at this point if I'll be posting again. Thank you."

Meanwhile, fans were also shocked to hear the devastating news. Their emotions were evident through posts on X, including one that read, "It’s with great sadness that we learn today we have lost a Doctor Who icon and a personal friend, Simon Fisher-Becker."

Remembering the actor who entertained audiences in Harry Potter and many other roles, one fan wrote, "Simon Fisher-Becker was always amazing in everything he did. We've lost a shining light!"

Another expressed their sorrow, stating that the actor would be deeply missed and that it was heartbreaking to hear the news.

A different tribute read, "A dear man who valued his audiences. RIP, Simon."

Simon Fisher-Becker passed away on Sunday, March 9, 2025.