Simone Biles Has a Heartfelt Reunion With Her Coach Amid Spending Her Weekend in Athens; SEE HERE
Simone Biles had a heartfelt reunion with her coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, as the athlete spent her weekend in Athens. Scroll down to read the details.
Simone Biles reunited with her coach, Cecil Canqueteau-Ladi, who prepared the athlete for her 2017 Olympic run in the field of gymnastics. Biles shared a carousel post on her social media platform, where they embraced each other and posed for the camera.
The heartfelt reunion took place during the latter’s weekend in Athens, where she accompanied her husband and NFL star, Jonathan Owens.
As for the Instagram post, the first picture included Biles donning a red jersey with Georgia written in bold letters while she posed with her husband.
The following image included Biles and her former, Landi, who was also present for the athlete’s participation in the 2024 Olympic Games. Next up was the gymnastics court, which was set up with red mats and other equipment.
One of the pictures from the carousel even included Landi’s husband, who joined the ladies on court. The last of the post was a mirror selfie of Biles, who kept her hair open and paired silver dainty jewelry with her Georgia jersey.
Meanwhile, Simone Biles has accomplished many milestones in her sports career. She has also been working alongside the organizations to help them shape a better future for gymnastics.
Moreover, the gymnast works closely with the Bile International Invitational, an annual event that provides a platform to the female athletes to compete in the sport.
The event went on to attract more than 2000 athletes.
