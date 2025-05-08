Smokey Robinson’s Lawyer Reacts to USD 50 Million S*xual Assault Lawsuit by 4 Ex-Employees: 'Bizarre Theatrics...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of rape and abuse.

Four former employees have filed a lawsuit against singer Smokey Robinson and his wife, Frances Robinson, accusing them of s*xual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and creating a hostile work environment. The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, with the plaintiffs seeking at least USD 50 million in damages.

Advertisement

The women, identified only as Jane Does, said they were employed as housekeepers and assistants at the couple’s home in Chatsworth, California. Each of them made similar claims of repeated s*xual abuse by Smokey Robinson and mistreatment by Frances Robinson during their years of service.

Attorney Christopher Frost, representing Smokey and Frances Robinson, strongly denied all allegations in a statement to Variety.

He said, “As this case progresses, the evidence (the crucial element that guides us) will show that this is simply an ugly method of trying to extract money from an 85-year-old American icon, USD 50 million dollars, to be exact.”

Frost also criticized the plaintiffs’ attorneys for creating what he described as a 'media circus.' He added, “Through this process we have seen the bizarre theatrics of yesterday’s news conference, as the plaintiffs’ attorneys outlined vile, false allegations against Mr. and Mrs. Robinson, trying to enlist the public as an unwitting participant in the media circus they are trying to create.”

Advertisement

According to the lawsuit, one woman said she worked for Robinson between January 2023 and February 2024 and was assaulted at least seven times. Another plaintiff, employed from May 2014 to February 2020, claimed she was assaulted over 20 times.

One plaintiff described being lured to camera-free areas of the house and assaulted. Another claimed Robinson once offered her USD 500 for oral s*x after she resisted his advances. The fourth woman, who worked for Frances Robinson as an assistant and chef from 2006 to 2024, said the first incident occurred during a trip to Las Vegas in 2007.

The women say they remained silent due to fear of losing their jobs, embarrassment, or concerns about their immigration status.

Attorney Frost said they planned to ask the court to dismiss the lawsuit, stating that there were numerous aspects of the complaint that lacked credibility, including issues with timelines, inconsistencies, and the relationships between the plaintiffs and others.

He also claimed that the plaintiffs’ attorneys had made inappropriate public comments and had gone beyond the usual boundaries allowed for legal professionals in press statements about Mr. Robinson. Frost added that more would be shared as the legal team continued to defend their clients against what he called false allegations and worked to protect their reputations.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Everything We Know About Smokey Robinson's S*xual Assault Allegations in USD 50 Million Lawsuit by 4 Ex-Staffers