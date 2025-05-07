Everything We Know About Smokey Robinson's S*xual Assault Allegations in USD 50 Million Lawsuit by 4 Ex-Staffers

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Motown legend William 'Smokey' Robinson has been accused of s*xual assault and misconduct by four women who worked as housekeepers in his home. The women, identified in court documents as Jane Does 1, 2, 3 and 4, have filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 6. The complaint seeks USD 50 million in damages.

The lawsuit includes allegations of s*xual battery, false imprisonment, negligence, and gender violence. It also names Robinson’s wife, Frances Robinson, and lists labor violations such as failure to pay minimum wage, failure to pay overtime, inaccurate wage statements, and maintaining a hostile work environment, as per the Guardian.

According to the complaint, the alleged assaults happened over a period of time while the women were working for the Robinson family. Jane Does 1, 3, and 4 claim that Robinson s*xually assaulted them in the 'blue bedroom' of his Chatsworth residence, where he allegedly laid down a towel before the assaults.

Jane Doe 2 stated that Robinson r*ped her in the laundry room and garage of the same house, areas where, according to the complaint, there were no visible security cameras. Jane Doe 4 also alleged r*pe at Robinson’s homes in Las Vegas and Bell Canyon.

Attorney John Harris, who filed the complaint through the Los Angeles-based firm Harris & Hayden, said the women were in a vulnerable financial position and were scared to speak up. “They’re Hispanic women who were employed by the Robinsons earning below minimum wage,” Harris said at a news conference.

“As low-wage women in vulnerable positions, they lacked the resources and options necessary to protect themselves from s*xual assaults.” Harris added, “They all feared missing a payday and not being able to pay their rent or buy food for their families.”

The lawsuit also names Frances Robinson for allegedly creating a hostile work environment. The women claim she used 'ethnically pejorative' language and failed to intervene in her husband's misconduct.

According to attorney Herbert Hayden, it is believed that Frances Robinson was aware of her husband's actions and used their status, along with the employees’ reliance on their wages, to maintain control over them. Attorney John Harris added that they believe Smokey Robinson is a "sick and serial r*pist" who needs to be stopped. At this time, no criminal charges or police reports have been filed against him.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

