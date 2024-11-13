Snake Eyes Director Jon M. Chu Discusses Future Of G. I. Joe Franchise; Learn Here 2:23

Snake Eyes director Jon M. Chu, who is coming up with another highly anticipated film, Wicked, recently opened up about the future of the G. I. Joe franchise. The filmmaker is, although hopeful and looks at the bright future for the movie Wicked, has not shut the doors on the action film series.

Recently, when Jon M. Chu sat with ComicBook’s Chris Killian, he was asked if he was interested in doing another banger such as Snake Eyes in the world of G.I. Joe.

“G.I. Joe, I’m in Wicked World right now. I mean, I love the GI Joe World, Snake Eyes, all those people. Henry Golding, I loved his version of Snake Eyes,” Chu stated while replying.

He then went on to add that although at present he is solely focused on the “movie two” in the Wicked film series, “You never know,” the director of the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians stated.

Jon M. Chu has received lots of praise from the actors of Wicked, which will be released on November 22, 2024.

Recently, while talking to Deadline, Michelle Yeoh spoke of the director's extraordinary skills.

The Shang-Chi actress then even stated that Chu’s ability to convey deep emotions and the feelings of the characters in the film are out of this world.

After largely being absent from the news, G.I. Joe recently surprised everyone when they were introduced in Transformers: Rise of the Beast.

Looking at the current development of the Joe franchise, it is even more exciting as both the Transformers and the soldiers would be shown being aware of each other's existence and that of their technology.

Per Comicbook.com, Rise of the Beasts director Steven Caple Jr. had mentioned that he would like to go for a new arc in the G.I.Joe franchise instead of focusing on “classic characters like Snake Eyes and Duke.”

Caple Jr. mentioned the famous G.I. Joe: Renegades and a few more branches of the highly acclaimed comic series that he would like to go for next.

While shedding light on the G.I. Joe universe, Caple Jr. also mentioned that, as seen in the graphic novels of Transformers, there are a lot of other planets besides Earth. Hence, if they plan on going for “movie number eight and nine and ten,” he would figure out a way to reach those storylines.

Wicked is a musical fantasy that stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo Elphaba.

