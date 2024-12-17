James Gunn Shares Massive Update On DC Studios’ Superman Paying Tribute To John Williams

While the superhero fanatics are all eager to see a man flying in the sky, James Gunn gave them a reason to “look up.” The filmmaker recently shared a highly intriguing social media post announcing a major update related to DC Studios’ Superman.

Taking to Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy director came forth with a motion poster for the 2025 movie.

As noticed in the post uploaded by the DC Studios co-head, David Corenswet could be seen wearing the blue and red Superman suit with his fists closed and staring above. What makes the recently shared social media post even more interesting is that James Gunn added a stirring version of John Williams’ iconic theme music for The Man of Steel.

Along with the engaging poster that has grabbed the attention of everyone, ready to hit the movie screens, watching the new tale of the last son of Krypton, James Gunn even announced that a teaser trailer is coming out soon.

The CEO of DC Studios shared another post on his social media platforms announcing a teaser trailer, which will be dropped this Thursday.

The short footage shared on the filmmaker's Instagram first begins with a revolving blue logo of Superman and soon asks the viewers to “look up,” followed by words that announce the teaser trailer release.

Advertisement

Alongside Corenswet, Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan, portraying the character of Lois Lane, who will be joined by Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Well, it isn't only Superman who we will get to see in the first DC Studios film, as Isabela Merced will be playing Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion will be Guy Gardner, along with Anthony Carrigan, who will be playing the role of Metamorpho, as well as Edi Gathegi, who will be seen in the movie playing Mister Terrific.

The highly anticipated movie also stars William Reeve, Wendell Pierce, and more.

Superman will fly into the theaters on July 11, 2025.