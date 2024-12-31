SZA Hits Back at Body-Shamers, Calls Out the ‘Weird’ Comments That Make Her Uncomfortable

SZA recently clapped back at trolls who compared her four-year-old body and personality to her current one on X. On Monday, December 30, the Saturn singer called out some toxic fans for focusing on her weight and missing her 2020 era, despite her new chart-topping album SOS Deluxe: LANA.

One of her fan pages recently posted a throwback video of the singer from the 2020 quarantine, captioning it, “I miss this era so much.”

While most of the responses to the post were positive, one negative comment about her changing body weight and BBL caught SZA’s attention, prompting a scathing response from her.

“Y'all say weird s–t like this and wonder why I’m different and don’t feel comfortable w y’all anymore. Lol,” the singer tweeted.

Although many fans opined that SZA seemed happy in the old video, she clarified that this was not the case.

“Covid was hard… my granny had just died… I was hella depressed n masking. Not eating. Over working out,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet. “But I always had my childhood home to [go] n get lost. Still do. Grateful to be in a much better mental space now. S/o to those days tho.”

While the Kill Bill singer says she is in a better space now, she plans to cut even more negativity from her life in 2025 by changing her phone number in the new year, she revealed.

Despite being tired of people discussing her appearance, the singer has been open about her experience with plastic surgery. She admitted to getting a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) in 2022 after not seeing results from her gym sessions.

However, the Snooze singer expressed to British Vogue that she is not happy with her decision to opt for the procedure.

SZA explained that she gained weight from being immobile while recovering from the surgery and trying to preserve fat. “It was so stupid,” she said but added that it’s okay to make mistakes and embrace them.

Although she is still open to getting more work done, the singer listed other things she feels she needs to work on first, including her mental health.

To conclude, SZA embraced her BBL, saying she was grateful that the results came out looking somewhat natural. She said it was something she had wanted for the longest time and that she was enjoying having it.

