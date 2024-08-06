SZA’s Complete Dating History: From Drake to Her Ex-Fiancé

SZA, known for her candid and evocative lyrics, often channels her personal experiences into her music. Despite this openness in her songs, the Grammy-nominated artist remains notably private about her romantic relationships. From a brief fling with Drake to a significant decade-plus-long relationship with an ex-fiancé, here’s a closer look at SZA’s dating history.

SZA's Complete Dating History

Drake (2009)

One of the most notable names linked to SZA is Drake. In his 2020 song “Mr. Right Now,” Drake surprised fans by revealing that he dated SZA over a decade ago. The line, "Yeah, said she wanna f--- to some SZA, wait, 'cause I used to date SZA back in '08," sparked widespread interest and speculation. However, SZA quickly took to Twitter to clarify the timeline, ensuring fans knew she wasn’t underage at the time. "So It was actually 2009 lol ... in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol," she wrote. "I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm ... it's all love all peace."

In an October 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, SZA described the relationship as more of a fling than a serious romance. "We were really young," she said. "It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes. It was so childish." Despite their brief history, the two artists came together professionally in 2023 to collaborate on the single “Slime You Out.”

Advertisement

Unnamed Ex-Fiancé (2008—2019)

The longest and perhaps most impactful relationship in SZA’s life was with an unnamed fashion designer, whom she dated for over a decade and was engaged to for five years. In a candid interview with Rolling Stone, SZA revealed that she started dating him when she was fresh out of high school. The relationship had its ups and downs, with the couple being on and off throughout their time together.

In a December 2023 interview with Zane Lowe, SZA opened up about how this relationship influenced her music career. “[I] really only did music to prove a point,” she said. “When I started making music, it was to my ex-fiancé, because he was paying for everything. My food, my clothes, where I lived—and he was eight years my senior, so I was so codependent.”

Their breakup had a profound effect on SZA, inspiring many songs on her 2022 album, SOS. During a Hot 97 interview in December 2022, SZA discussed the song "Nobody Gets Me," which was directly influenced by the emotional turmoil she experienced after their split. "This particular song in entirety is a story about my ex-fiancé and how we went through all these arguments, and we broke up," she said. "And when we first broke up, it was like terrible, and I just felt like I was gonna be doomed to be in hell for the rest of my life because nobody understood me the way he did, and nobody motivated me the way he did."

Advertisement

SZA also shared an anecdote from a March 2023 concert in Portland, where she referenced her ex onstage. She told the audience that many of the songs she was performing were about someone who lived in the city. "He's not here 'cause I'm blocked on everything," she remarked, adding poignantly, "This one is extra sad because I did write this song about the person that lives here… F---. Being blocked on everything is so f---ing hard."

In a subsequent interview with ELLE, SZA mentioned that her ex’s father had texted her after the concert, expressing hurt over her public comments. "You don't get to block me on everything," she asserted. "Tell our mutual friends terrible things about me like I'm a monster, or whatever the case may be. And then I don't get to speak my piece in my way. You go do your healing and I'll do mine."

Kehlani (2021)

Advertisement

In 2021, rumors circulated about a possible romantic connection between SZA and fellow artist Kehlani. The speculation was fueled by their interactions on social media and joint public appearances. However, neither SZA nor Kehlani confirmed the nature of their relationship, choosing instead to keep any personal matters private. This ambiguity only added to the intrigue surrounding SZA’s romantic life.

Travis Scott (2023)

SZA and Travis Scott have a professional connection through their musical collaborations, but in 2023, rumors of a romantic relationship began to surface. While fans speculated about their chemistry both on and off the stage, both artists remained silent about any personal involvement, focusing instead on their thriving careers. This silence is characteristic of SZA’s approach to her personal life, where she maintains a clear boundary between her music and her private relationships.

SZA, born Solána Imani Rowe, is known for her raw and honest music, where she doesn’t shy away from expressing her feelings about past relationships. Despite this lyrical openness, SZA is quite private when it comes to discussing her romantic life in public. The Kill Bill singer has always maintained a level of mystery around her relationships, even as she channels her personal experiences into her songs. From her brief romance with Drake to her long-term engagement, SZA’s love life remains a subject of fascination, colored by the vivid storytelling in her music.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Probably One Of The Hardest Things Ever’; Normani On Finally Releasing Her Debut Album Dopamine