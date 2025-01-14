Taylor Swift Has a Sweet Reaction to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Third Child's Birth; Find Out
Taylor Swift gives a sweet reaction to the birth of Patrick and Brittany Mahome’s third child. The singer went on to congratulate the couple over the happy news.
Taylor Swift is happy for her friends Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, who recently announced the birth of their third child. The couple took to Instagram to share the happy news with their fans and followers, and the pop star liked the post subtly offering her wishes.
The Mahomeses also revealed the name of their newborn. In the caption, they wrote: "•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25.”
In addition to Golden Raye, the couple are also parents to their daughter, Sterling Skye, and their son, Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III. The Bad Blood singer and the couple have been close since she began her relationship with Travis Kelce.
The Grammy Award-winning singer and Brittany Mahomes were previously spotted together during a Kansas City Chiefs game, where the two posed for a picture. Lyndsay Bell also joined the outing to support Kelce during the game.
At the time, Swift was photographed sipping a drink while cradling her friend’s baby bump. Bell was also seen enjoying a beer and touching Mahomes' belly.
Meanwhile, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had been dating since their sophomore year in college. Following his win in the Super Bowl, Patrick proposed to the former soccer player in 2021. That same month, the couple announced their first pregnancy.
The duo tied the knot in 2022, marking 10 years of being in a relationship.
