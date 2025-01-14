What Will Taylor Swift's New Album Be About? Boyfriend Travis Kelce Drops Hints in Interview with Pat McAfee
Travis Kelce recently shared a lighthearted moment on The Pat McAfee Show, where he was asked about Taylor Swift’s songwriting and whether she is writing about a 'nice boy' now that she’s dating him.
Travis Kelce recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on January 13, 2025, where he shared some light-hearted thoughts about his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about his role in Swift’s creative process as she finds inspiration for new music.
When McAfee asked if Kelce ever motivates Swift while she works on new music, Travis Kelce laughed and said, “I would never chime in, but I’m here to support it. I’m here to see where it can go.” He made it clear that he’s there for her, but doesn’t interfere in her creative process.
McAfee jokingly suggested that Swift might be working on an album about a 'good' guy, referencing the many 'f-boys' mentioned in her previous music.
Kelce’s playful response was, “There might be a few,” adding, “You know I can’t say… any of that.” His humor had the fans laughing as he skillfully avoided revealing any secrets about her upcoming projects.
Aside from discussing Swift, Kelce also talked about his role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel, sharing that the experience was a lot of fun.
He also reminisced about attending the Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis in November, calling the crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium 'bananas.'
Swift’s most recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, released in April 2024, topped the Billboard 200 charts, outshining all of her previous albums.
With 17 weeks at No. 1, it became her longest-running chart-topping LP. Fans continue to eagerly anticipate her new music as the Eras Tour concluded its successful run with 149 shows.
ALSO READ: Will Taylor Swift Be in Stands for Travis Kelce’s NFL Playoff Games? Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Says THIS