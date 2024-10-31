Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Reacts To Throwback Video Of Singer Performing Onstage When She Was Just 11

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce delighted fans by "liking” a throwback video of his girlfriend Taylor Swift performing when she was just 11 years old. A Swift fan account shared the clip that captured a young songstress singing Big Deal by LeAnn Rimes and confidently telling the host she wanted to be a country singer.

Kelce’s subtle show of support charmed fans, who praised his admiration for Swift’s early singing career. One fan commented, “Travis liking this is my Roman empire😭,” while another wrote, “His fyp is just football and Taylor Swift, huh? Lol.”

The fan reactions came flooding in on social media, where users celebrated Kelce’s sweet gesture. “She’s incredible! 11 y.o.??? Of course he ‘liked’ it! Smart man,” one user added, clearly touched by the NFL star’s attention to Swift’s beginnings.

For fans, Kelce’s simple “like” was more evidence of his appreciation for Swift’s journey as an artist, something that has become a notable part of their public relationship.

Kelce’s public support for Swift has been consistent since they began dating in the summer of 2023. He’s cheered her on at several moments, recently giving her a shoutout after she powered through her Eras Tour performance in the pouring rain at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Kelce commented, “Tay really powered through that storm,” referring to the rain-drenched show that thrilled fans despite the downpour.

Kelce also showed his support ahead of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where Swift was nominated for 12 awards. On his podcast, New Heights, he mentioned, “She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight. Hopefully, she can walk away with some Moonmen.”

Swift later won Video of the Year, acknowledging Kelce’s support during her acceptance speech by mentioning that he was “cheering from across the studio” as she shot the Fortnight music video. Their mutual support has become a defining feature of their relationship, with Kelce frequently cheering Swift on at her biggest moments.

Since going public in September 2023 at a Kansas City Chiefs game, Kelce and Swift’s relationship has continued to captivate fans. The two have been spotted on several dates, often showing their affection publicly, from holding hands at events to dining out together.

Kelce recently addressed their relationship directly, confirming that he and Swift are “absolutely happy” following false rumors of a split. Page Six also reported last week that Kelce and Swift are stronger than ever, with insiders suggesting that they may be headed toward engagement.

According to a source close to Swift, Kelce has made her feel both safer and more protected than in any previous relationship. “She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her,” the source shared.

The insider also claimed that Kelce has taken a significant step by asking Swift’s father, Scott Swift, for her hand in marriage, a gesture that Scott reportedly wholeheartedly supported.

