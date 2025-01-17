Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Calls Himself 'No. 1 Swiftie?' Claims To Be In Competition With Singer's Mom For The Title

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are proving to be one of the most loved couples in the industry and have often shown their support for each other in their respective fields. While making an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, the NFL star revealed that he has stepped in for a competition with his girlfriend's mom, Andrea Swift. The athlete claimed that the fight is over, winning the prestigious title of "no. 1 Swiftie."

While in a conversation during the episode, the interviewer went on to ask Kelce if it was alright to call him a "Swiftie." To which the latter replied, "Yeah, I'm the number one Swiftie." The host quickly got back with a follow-up question as he asked, "Number one, right? Even more than Mama?"

In reaction to the question, the athlete initially laughed and then revealed, "I'm right there. We're neck and neck. We're right there. We're tied at the top."

While supporting her daughter in her career as a musician, Andrea Swift has also revealed to be a football fan and has been spotted enjoying a Kansas City Chiefs' game alongside the Grammy-winning singer.

In the interview, Kelce went on to heap praise over his relationship with the Bad Blood singer, claiming they are extremely supportive of each other.

He shared, "I think personally, that's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you."

Kelce and Swift began dating in July 2023 and have been going strong ever since.

