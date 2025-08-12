The Bold and the Beautiful August 11 Episode Recap: Bill is Enraged Over Grace’s Misdeeds

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful began with Electra and her intern, Will, romancing in the CEO’s office. They talk about Luna’s shooting incident, and the latter reveals that if Liam had been shot, he would have blamed himself.

As the duo is talking, Ivy comes in and confirms if Liam was really going to live. When Will admits it, Ivy sheds tears of joy.

Across the hall in the design office, Bill sings the praises of Dr. Grace, telling Katie how she saved his son’s life. The conversation does not go on for a long time as Liam calls and asks his dad to come over.

Bill learns the truth about Dr. Grace

At the Spencer mansion, Liam is sitting with Hope, still enraged over Dr. Grace’s misdeeds. As the two discuss the incident and how Grace scammed them, Liam gets a text from Finn, who states that the latter has turned herself in to the police.

Hope tells Liam that what Grace did was unforgivable, but the important thing was that he was okay. Liam wonders how Bill will take the news after learning that Grace scammed him of millions of dollars.

Bill comes home and Liam and Hope confess everything to him. Initially, Bill thinks that his son still has cancer; however, it is later clarified that Liam only had a brain bleed a couple of months ago, but the rest of it was a scam for money. Enraged by the statements, Bill goes on to say that he will make Grace pay for her deeds.

Sheila is shocked to learn that Luna is alive

Sheila visits Li and is shocked to learn that Luna is alive. She questions the latter as to why she saved Luna. Li explains to Sheila that when all three with gunshot wounds were brought into the hospital, she was taken care of by Grace, while Finn was saving Liam. It was Luna who came into her care, and while taking care of her, something shifted. Li goes on to tell Shelia that her granddaughter needs her.

Sheila, with empathy, spoke to an unconscious Luna. She held her hand, and Luna’s finger twitched. With Li and Sheila by her side, Luna’s eyes fluttered open and she nodded slowly as she saw the duo standing by her side.

