The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 19 Episode Recap: Hope Fails to Manipulate Carter; Brooke Confronts Ridge

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on Wednesday, February 19, was packed with high-stakes drama. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) makes a desperate attempt to convince Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to come back home. She even wagers her CEO position at Forrester Creations in the hopes of winning him back.

However, Ridge is not swayed by Brooke’s attempts. Instead, he reminds her of her daughter Hope’s (Annika Noelle) past actions that previously caused turmoil within the family. Hope’s past wrongdoings—such as the coup and betrayal—have only intensified the ongoing war between Brooke and Ridge’s children.

Ridge declares that he could never reunite with Brooke because their relationship would be built on betrayal and family conflict. Moreover, he believes that Brooke’s unwavering loyalty to her daughter—who played a role in Carter’s takeover of Ridge’s company—prevents him from fully trusting her.

Ridge urges Brooke to shift her focus from trying to win him back to repairing her relationship with Hope. Surprisingly, Brooke stands her ground and defends her daughter in front of Ridge, which only infuriates him further. As he walks out the door, Brooke realizes that her family is falling apart.

Meanwhile, at the Forrester mansion, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) spends quality time with Taylor. Although she had hoped to spend the evening with her husband, Finn, he has to work late, leaving Steffy with no choice but to accept it.

But we know the real reason Finn is avoiding Steffy—he is still struggling to confront her about Luna’s parentage. The truth is, he has been Luna’s biological father all along.

Back at the Forrester Creations main office, Hope desperately tries to manipulate Carter into taking her side instead of Ridge’s. However, Carter remains torn.

Could Hope’s desperate attempts push him further away from her? Stay tuned for more!