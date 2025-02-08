The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 7 Episode Recap: Brooke Makes Bold Move; Steffy Crafts New Plan

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful which aired on February 7, starts with Brooke accepting the position of CEO at Forrester Creations after the takeover. But her intentions are not what it seems. After taking over the powerful designation, she will be better positioned to convince Carter to give the company to its rightful owners.

Since Brooke announces her decision publicly without consulting or discussing it with Ridge, he walks out on her and finds solace in Taylor’s arms. If miscommunication wasn’t bad enough to create a rift between Brooke and Ridge wasn’t enough, her slapping him in their last conversation would do.

Meanwhile, Steffy is crafting a plan to win their family’s company back. Her initial plan was to have her friend Daphne Rose seduce Carter into giving them their company. But Daphne realized she shared a close bond with Carter’s partner Hope and could never do that to her.

Daphne had known Carter from before he became this ruthless and emotionless businessman. She realized that bringing back his moral conscience might be the only way out of the situation.

It turns out, that Brooke thought of the same idea and went to confront Carter and ask if he has any regrets.

Advertisement

He is left astounded, wondering whether Brooke forgot how they treated her daughter. The latter told Carter what he was doing was wrong and told him that somewhere deep inside, he knew that was true.

While everyone was going after Carter to evoke his moral compass, Zende managed to piece things together and cracked Brooke and Steffy’s plan. However, he is left wondering why the women have a shared goal in the matter.

Apart from the political games, Brooke decides to take matters into her own hands regarding her issue with Ridge. After deciding it was time to talk, she texted him on Christmas but he didn’t respond. She tried to call but he hung up on her. Will Brooke and Ridge overcome their fight? Stay tuned!