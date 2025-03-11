The Bold and the Beautiful March 11 Episode Recap: Li Learns Shocking Truth About Finn and Poppy

A lot went down in the new bombshell episode of The Bold and the Beautiful! It started with Finn unloading all truths on his mother, Li, one after another. Li was stunned beyond words after learning about her son’s secret one-night stand with her sister, Poppy.

While she was disgusted and reeling with the truth, Finn dropped another bombshell: he is the biological father of Luna. Li almost fell, then picked herself up out of disbelief. She insisted it couldn’t be true, but Finn assured her he got the paternity test done himself.

After Tom Starr was ruled out as her father and so was Jack, Finn got himself tested and found that the girl who was his cousin was also his daughter. Shortly enough, Li had another truth at her disposal — Luna wasn’t in prison.

She learned that the girl who was convicted for attacking Steffy was sneakily released before her time was completed. On top of that, Steffy was there confronting Luna at Bill’s mansion. Li asked Finn to be with his wife while she summoned her sister, Poppy, to meet her at his office.

At Bill’s mansion, Steffy continued her threats against Luna. She promised to send her back to prison and away from their lives. Elsewhere, Taylor and Ridge cuddled on the couch and discussed the drama their daughter Steffy has to deal with, questioning why she can’t catch a break.

Ridge pinged Steffy and learned about Luna’s secret escape from prison. The couple immediately rushed to Bill’s mansion, and Ridge unleashes his wrath on Bill, who played a part in Luna’s prison escape. Bill’s excuse? He and Luna had a bad childhood, so he did it out of empathy.

Just as the drama intensifies, Finn reaches the place to find a weeping Luna begging for mercy. What will he do? Stay tuned for updates!