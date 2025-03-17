The Bold and the Beautiful March 17 Episode Recap: Carter Betrays Hope; Luna Turns to Sheila for Help

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful starts with Eric and Ridge Forrester rejoicing after getting their family company back from Carter. The Forrester patriarch kept clutching his beloved stapler throughout the episode. Besides the company, Ridge also got back a friend in Carter.

"Success means nothing if you alienate the people who mean everything to you," Carter says, earning him a hug from Ridge. Although the Forresters are glad to have him back, they insinuate that Hope manipulated Carter into turning against them.

Hope was thrilled with Daphne's departure after she caught her kissing Carter. More than the fear of losing him, Hope was worried about losing her control over him, which might be right. With the Daphne-named roadblock out of the picture, Hope plans a romantic dinner to reconnect with her beau.

But she quickly realizes that something has changed within him. Luna has been a free bird since being mysteriously pardoned for her grievous crimes. Looking forward to a fresh start, Luna unloads on her mother, Poppy, blaming her for everything that went wrong in her life.

But Poppy wasn't gonna sit through her daughter's outburst; she fired back, saying, "You have brought unimaginable shame to the family, taking the lives of two men and framing me for your crimes!"

Luna kept piling blame; Poppy kept knocking them out. One thing led to another, and Poppy literary pushed Luna away and disowned her as her daughter. With everyone turning their backs on her, Steffy hell-bent on sending her back to prison, Luna seeks help from fellow murderer Sheila.

"Who in their right mind would pardon a homicidal maniac like you?" she asked Luna. In return, Luna asked for Sheila's help and empathy. Will these two team up in the future to take down Steffy and win over Finn? Stay tuned for updates!