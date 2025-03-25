The Bold and the Beautiful March 24 Episode Recap: Who Did Carter Choose Between Forrester Family and Hope?

The thrilling new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful brought Carter to the crossroads yet again! The Forresters take back the control of their company from Carter and make it clear that they are the ones in power. In the first meeting – led by Steffy – the Forresters announce who could stay in the company and who has to leave.

Although Carter took over the company, they know he did it under Hope’s negative influence. Moreover, if it hadn’t been for his change of heart, the family wouldn’t have won their company back. So, they made it clear that Carter would stay and be a valuable asset to the company.

They also make space for Brooke, Hope’s mother, but in a lower designation. However, they not only don’t take Hope back into the company, they even line effective immediately. Hope protested, but Steffy stood firm in her decision.

While making her way out, she insisted Carter come with her since they were a “team.” He was torn between the Forresters, who were kind enough to take him back, and his girlfriend. “Don’t let them drive us apart,” Hope reminded him.

Carter sighed, stepped closer to Hope, and apologized for choosing the company over her. “I’m sorry. This is my livelihood. They’re my family,” he said. Hope was devastated by the betrayal even though she was with him more out of greed than love.

Carter says he owed it to the Forresters after tricking them into giving him their company. Her mother, Brooke, also didn’t take her stand, leaving Hope no choice but to storm out of the room as Carter protested.

Hope dumped Carter, saying he was not the man she thought he was and for not taking her stand. But he refused to give up, insisting their relationship was worth fighting for. What will be Hope’s next move? Stay tuned for updates!