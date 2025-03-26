The Bold and the Beautiful March 25 Episode Recap: Brooke Begs Ridge to Reignite Their Romance

The Bold and the Beautiful’s new episode was make or break for some couples! Brooke begged Ridge to take her back into his life. She tried to convince him that it was destiny that brought them back closer, working in the same company.

However, Ridge was reluctant to their reconciliation, especially after the coup, which involved her daughter Hope. At the same time, he might still have lingering feelings for Brooke, leaving scope for their reunion.

Elsewhere, Hope felt betrayed after Carter sided with the Forresters and their company over her. She decides to part ways with him, but Carter insists on fighting for their relationship.

In today’s episode, he begged Hope to give their love another chance. Carter pleaded, saying he loved her and that the current fiasco was just a test of their relationship. “Try to understand. Try to forgive me, please.”

He mentioned that he lost everything until the Forresters decided to take him back despite his betrayal. He tried to convince her he had no choice, but Hope was not ready to listen. She hollered back, saying he didn’t take a stand when she needed it most.

Carter confessed that the whole coup of stealing the Forresters’ company felt sickening to him. When he talked about love, Hope brought up the kiss he shared with Daphne, accusing him of not only ruining her career but cheating, too. Looks like it’s over for these two!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Steffy and Daphne celebrate getting the company back and are thrilled to have kicked Hope out of it. They are glad Hope’s out of their lives and wonder whether she’d be out of Carter’s life, too.

Taylor entered the room and was equally ecstatic to hear about Hope’s departure from the company. But she was not pleased with the news that Brooke would be sticking around.