The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 12 Episode: Luna Learns the Truth About Shooting Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful episode for Tuesday, August 12, followed several emotional and personal updates for the characters. Luna was still recovering and thinking about Will, while Sheila made a promise to help her. Meanwhile, Will and Electra discussed the pace of their relationship, and Bill focused on keeping Grace in prison.

Advertisement

Will opens up to Katie about Electra

At Forrester Creations, Will spoke with Katie about how well things were going with Electra. However, he admitted there was one challenge, he wanted to take the relationship to the next level, but Electra wasn’t ready yet. Electra also shared her thoughts with Ivy, saying she was confident intimacy would happen in time, but she wasn’t rushing into it.

Bill wants Grace behind bars

At the Spencer mansion, Bill learned from the police that Grace had turned herself in. He told Liam that he would make sure she stayed in prison for a long time. Bill said the money she took wasn’t as important as the emotional damage she caused. Liam said that a fake cancer diagnosis was better than a real one, but Bill wished the situation had never happened. The two shared a hug before Liam took a moment to reflect on the events involving Luna and Steffy.

Advertisement

Sheila and Li update Luna

At the hospital, Sheila praised Li for saving Luna, comparing it to how Li saved Finn years ago. Li felt Luna was ready to hear what happened, so she asked Sheila to explain everything. Luna couldn’t remember the events at the beach house, so Sheila told her she had shot Liam and was also shot by him in return. Luna was relieved to hear Steffy and Liam were unharmed but upset about accidentally costing Sheila another toe.

Sheila lightened the mood by making jokes, which made Luna smile. She assured Luna that both her grandmothers were there for her and promised to help make all her dreams come true. After Li and Sheila left her to rest, Luna’s thoughts returned to Will, showing she was still deeply focused on him despite everything that had happened.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful August 11 Episode Recap: Bill is Enraged Over Grace’s Misdeeds