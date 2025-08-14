The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, August 13 Episode: Brooke Faces Nick’s Surprise Proposal as Ridge Feels Wedding Pressure

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, August 13 shows emotional turns for Ridge, Brooke, Taylor, and Nick. The episode also touched on Electra and Will’s relationship update, as well as Kelly’s excitement over an upcoming wedding.

Brooke thanks Ridge for saving her life

At Forrester Creations, Ridge, Brooke, and Eric met with Katie and Donna. Brooke thanked Ridge for rescuing her after the recent boating accident. Katie and Donna echoed their appreciation, while Eric admitted it had been frightening to watch. Ridge hinted he had somewhere to be, and Brooke assumed it was to see Taylor. After Ridge left, Brooke appeared downhearted, but Eric reassured her that Ridge might just need more time to come back to her.

Kelly shares wedding dreams with Ridge and Taylor

At the Forrester mansion, Kelly proudly showed Ridge a drawing of a wedding dress, excited about her grandparents’ upcoming nuptials and her role as flower girl. She suggested Italy for the honeymoon, but Taylor proposed St. Thomas, sharing its personal meaning.

Ridge seemed uneasy during the conversation. When Taylor and Ridge spoke alone, she encouraged him to talk about Brooke’s accident. Ridge admitted it had affected him deeply. He seemed ready to share more but was interrupted when Kelly returned with more wedding talk, leaving Ridge feeling the weight of his promise to Taylor.

Electra opens up to Will

Back at Forrester Creations, Electra had a private talk with Will in the design office. She explained her hesitation in moving their relationship forward, citing past trauma from her experience with Remy and deepfakes. Will understood her concerns and assured her he was willing to take things slowly.

Elsewhere, Nick visited Brooke to apologize for the boat mishap. He revealed he had planned something special for that day, a proposal in Italy. Showing her the ring, Nick confessed his love. Brooke admitted she loved him too, clearly surprised by the timing of his gesture.

