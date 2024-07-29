The Simpsons Season 36 Kicks Off with Star-Studded Episode Including THIS The Bear Actor

The Simpsons is set for a star-studded Season 36, with the show's 2024 San Diego Comic-Con panel confirming several big names to appear in upcoming episodes. The show has become a fixture in pop culture, with hundreds of celebrities from entertainment, sports, and politics making visits to Springfield. The Simpsons' creatives have confirmed the guest list for the new season.

Season 36 will feature returning guests and potential reintroductions of previously featured characters, including a long-forgotten Simpsons family member. Guest animators are enhancing the visual appeal of the show, and the already impressive lineup of stars set to appear in Springfield is generating excitement among fans.

Here are all the guest stars confirmed for The Simpsons season 36.

1. John Cena

John Cena is set to appear in the Season 36 premiere of The Simpsons, titled Bart's Birthday. Known for his WWE career and successful acting roles, Cena has starred in films such as the Fast and the Furious franchise and shows like Peacemaker. He has also showcased his comedic talent in movies like Vacation Friends, Ricky Stanicky, and Jackpot!. His comedic skills make him a great fit for The Simpsons, which is renowned for its broad performances and quirky celebrity roles. The specific title of the episode is yet to be confirmed.

2. Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is set to return to The Simpsons in the Season 36 premiere, Bart's Birthday, marking his second appearance in the animated franchise. This will be his first appearance in the series itself, following a brief role in The Simpsons Movie. In the film, Hanks appeared as himself, playing a minor role as Russ Cargill's spokesperson, who advocated for replacing Springfield with a new natural landmark. His memorable gag in the film showcased his charm with a subtly unnerving and silly performance. It’s unclear whether Hanks will reprise the parody version of himself or portray a different character in this episode. This is an exciting development for The Simpsons’ upcoming season.

3. Andy Serkis

Andy Serkis is set to return to The Simpsons as a guest star in the special episode Treehouse of Horror Presents: Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes. This three-part anthology will adapt Ray Bradbury stories with The Simpsons characters. While Serkis' specific role in the special has not been confirmed, this will not be his first appearance on the show. Serkis, renowned for his acclaimed performances as Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and Caesar in The Rise of the Planet of the Apes trilogy, as well as his directorial work on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is a notable addition to the episode.

4. Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien is set to return to The Simpsons in the upcoming episode Bart's Birthday as himself. O'Brien, a long-time writer and host of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, has a rich history with the show, having contributed to popular episodes like Marge vs. the Monorail and Bart Gets Famous. He previously appeared on the in-universe Krusty the Clown show, where he briefly became a TV star. O'Brien's return is anticipated to bring an extra layer of excitement to the episode.

5. Danny DeVito

Danny DeVito, a veteran of The Simpsons, is set to appear in the episode Bart's Birthday. He may reprise his role as Herb Powell, Homer’s half-brother, introduced in Season 2's Oh Brother, Where Art Thou? Herb is a wealthy automotive CEO who accidentally ruined his company after a reunion with Homer. It remains to be seen if DeVito will return as Herb Powell or take on a new character in the episode.

6. Jorge R. Gutierrez

Jorge R. Gutierrez, a multi-talented artist known for co-creating El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera and co-writing/directing 2014's The Book of Life, is set to contribute to an upcoming episode of The Simpsons Season 36. Gutierrez will join as a guest animator, bringing his distinctive stylistic approach to the classic show. This collaboration highlights the various ways the animated series can be reinterpreted and remixed.

7. Seth Green and John Harvatine IV

The upcoming Treehouse of Horror III will feature a segment titled Denim, which will showcase stop-motion animation by Seth Green and John Harvatine IV. This short will be a parody of Venom, featuring Homer fusing with a pair of sentient jeans. While the segment will primarily be animated in the traditional style of the show, it will also include a stop-motion version of the jeans for a unique visual twist.

8. Major League Baseball Players

Season 36's Bart's Birthday will feature Major League Baseball players in Springfield, marking the first time such stars have appeared in The Simpsons. The roster of players has not yet been confirmed, but it recalls the notable guest stars from season 3's Homer at Bat, which featured real baseball legends.

In that episode, the Springfield Nuclear softball team was recruited by Mr. Burns and included prominent players such as Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr., Steve Sax, Ozzie Smith, José Canseco, Don Mattingly, Darryl Strawberry, Mike Scioscia, and Terry Cashman. Subsequent seasons also saw appearances by baseball stars like Randy Johnson and Mark McGwire. Fans can look forward to modern sports stars potentially making a return in this new episode.

