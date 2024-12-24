The Talk Bids Adieu To Its Audience After 15 Years; Hosts Share Emotional Final Moments

The Talk has bid adieu to its fans after running for 15 years on television. The hosts of the show, including Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, and Sheryl Underwood, popped the champagne and shared their heartfelt goodbyes with the audience. Additionally, the producers of the show gathered the cast and crew on the stage for a toast.

Morales took center stage to thank the audience and her team members, saying, "We thank you all for watching and laughing, sometimes even crying along with us."

The talk show host further added, "We thank everyone for being here with us, our wonderful crew here with us every day, to the producing team, to our wonderful, loyal audience—so many of you who have filled these seats day after day, time after time—our wonderful executive producers past and present. To the most wonderful people here in the daytime, we're going to miss you all so much."

Alongside the cast members, the live audience too joined the team on the stage to celebrate the final moments of the series. Amidst the bittersweet moments, Understood, too, held the mic to thank the viewers, as she claimed, "We thank God for 15 amazing seasons. We're very grateful."

O'Connell joined in to say, "I went back and watched my first episode. I mean, you guys aren't gonna believe this, but I was jumping out of my seat. And Sheryl, after the show, took me aside and was just like, 'Hey, man, you've been here before. Just act like you've been here. And I really want to thank Sheryl."

The finale episode of The Talk included multiple segments, where the montages of the hosts featured on the screens. The slideshow talked about the history of the show, which ran for 15 years, with nearly 10,800 guests gracing the show.

As for the last guest of the show, Howie Mandel stepped in for the taping. The comedian presented the Talkies Award to each of the hosts. The show first aired in 2010 and ran for more than a decade on the CBS network.

