Thunderbolts' Absolute Cinema Teaser Parodies A24; Company Hilariously Reacts With Euphoria Meme

Marvel Studios recently dropped a mind-blowing trailer for their next entry, Thunderbolts. While the footage had an action-packed feel to it, the promo even gave the fans an intriguing feel of the trailers of the movies by the highly acclaimed studio A24.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned studios came forth with a classic response for the recently released footage of a movie from Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the interaction that was seen on X, A24 retweeted a post that contained the mages from the latest trailer of Thunderbolts. A24 retweeted this post from their official X account. In this meme, one could see Alexa Demie’s character from the classic act, HBO's Euphoria, season 2 episode, stating, "Wait, is this f**king play about us?"

It can surely be stated that Marvel Studios has gained the attention of A24 with its surprising marketing trick.

Talking about the recently dropped footage of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, one could notice the trailer using cliffhanger sequences, just as we see in the trailers of A24 movies, that now have become their signature style. Not only that but the promotional video even includes a number of A24 movie references.

From Everything Everywhere All at Once, Midsommar to Even You Hurt My Feelings. The latest trailer for Thunderbolts even featured the names of Minari, Beef, A Different Man, and The Green Knight.

For those who do not know, the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Thunderbolts has actors from many of A24’s projects. From Sebastian Stan, who was seen in A Different Man, to even Florence Pugh, who was seen in Midsommar, plays a major role in Thunderbolts.

Other cast members of Thunderbolts are Lewis Pullman, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Olga Kurylenko, Hannajohn-Kamen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Geraldine Vishwanathan, and more.

The outing will be the second one from Marvel Studios this year. The movie will feature some old antiheroes with a new name, Sentry.

Thunderbolts will be released on May 2, 2025.