Today's Final Jeopardy (January 1, 2024): Who won 1st Game of Series 1 Episode 1?

Game 1st of Jeopardy! Series 1 Episode 1 aired on January 1, 2024, and here's what happened. Ralph Malein, Natasha Nixon, and Mayank Dadheech competed against each other to win the 1st game of the new installment. It is to be noted that Jeopardy is inviting old contestants instead of new ones in their current airing season due to the WGA strike changes. Continue reading to know the results and answers from the game.

Who won January 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

Mayank Dadheech won Jeopardy on January 1, 2024, against Ralph Malein, and Natasha Nixon. The categories under the first round were Classic Novels Explained Badly; Men Called Ken; Daytime TV; Abbreviations & Acronyms; Medical Terms For Mundane Ailments; UK City Anagrams. While Ralph gave thirteen correct and zero incorrect answers, Natasha gave seven correct and zero incorrect answers, and Mayank gave seven correct and one incorrect response.

The first round's score stood with Ralph at £1,275, Mitch at £475, and Xanni at £425. The categories under the Double Jeopardy! round were: Military Sounding Cocktails; Message From The Grave; Longer Than Liz Truss’ Premiership; Real Person, Real Performance; Same Name, Different Country; and Two-Letter Words. The score after the round stood with Ralph at £1,475, Natasha at £925, and Mayank at £1,725. Mayank gave twenty-one correct answers and one wrong response, while Ralph gave seventeen correct answers with one incorrect response, and Natasha gave sixteen correct answers with one wrong response.

What was the final question on January 1, 2024's game of Jeopardy?

The final question of the January 1, 2024, episode of Jeopardy! came under the category National Parks and the clue said, "Covering 550 square miles of England, in 1951 this was the first area of the UK to be designated as a National Park" The answer to the clue was, "Peak District."

Hosted by Ken Jennings, Jeopardy is an award-winning game show. It is one of the longest-running game shows of all time, with more than 8,000 episodes aired.