Travis Barker hospitalised in LA, wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side amid medical emergency: Reports

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. Photos obtained by TMZ, who first reported the news showcased the Blink 182 drummer being wheeled on a stretcher outside of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA while wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen following him. Details about his condition have not been revealed yet.

While it's still unclear as to what happened to Barker, fans have been confused about the drummer's last tweet before hospitalisation which said, "God save me." Although it has also been noted that the tweet could have been related to his upcoming song with Machine Gun Kelly since it has been titled the same. The drummer or Kardashian's reps haven't yet released any statements about his health.

As per TMZ, the couple first arrived at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center for Barker's health issue Barker but the report suggested that the medical staff at West Hills felt the musician needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai for the same.

Following Barker's hospitalisation, his daughter Alabam Barker took to Instagram to share. post that said, "Please send your prayers."

Here's Alabama Barker's post amid the news:

Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Portofino, Italy just a month ago. On the health front, Kardashian herself recently recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it for the second time. The Poosh founder recently shared tips for recovering from the virus recently on her health and wellness blog where she mentioned how was taking vitamins and staying hydrated the entire time.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian reveals Travis Barker asked her to marry him 'once a month' for a year