'Unhinged' Kanye West-Bianca Censori's Grammys Stint Gets Compared to Untamed Child; Public Opinion REVEALED

Kanye West managed to turn heads at the Grammy Awards after his wife, Bianca Censori, stripped down to a transparent dress on the red carpet of the event.

According to the reports, it was the rapper who asked the latter to lose her fur coat, following which the couple was escorted out of the event by the police officials. Amidst the controversy, Ye West’s close friend revealed to the media portal that the Dondo crooner cannot be tamed.

In conversation with The Post, the close friend of the couple revealed, “The guy is completely unhinged.” They added, “He’s the child in the classroom who won’t be tamed; the other children are following what the teacher says, but this child won’t, and he’s the most popular child in the class.”

While West is majorly known for weaving controversies around him in the past few years, he still stands strong amongst his fans. After getting canceled by brands like Balenciaga, Adidas, and Gap in 2022, the rapper came up with his own brand, Yeezy, which has been performing well in terms of sales.

The friend claimed, “People are consuming his products more and more.”

Additionally, West collaborated with Travis Scott, Swizz Beats, Timbaland, and many more for his albums, Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, which featured on the Billboard 200 at number 1 and 2 spots, respectively.

Moreover, the rapper has managed to build a loyal team for himself, with the designers and the PR team working as hard for the artist. Hoza Rodrigues, the fashion designer working with West for a long time, said to The Post, “His fan base is so faithful and so strong. They’re committed to him.”

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married for the past couple of years and have been making headlines for their bizarre fashion sense in public.